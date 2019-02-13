The Elder Statesman RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

Discussing with designer Greg Chait the inspiration of his latest collection for The Elder Statesman is like taking a crash course on textiles (which quite frankly we would attend); this is what sets him apart from the rest.

His fall line was a clear continuation from his pre-fall collection, which was all about being on the road and what we leave behind, but this time around it evolved into the concept of said journey.

Racing suits were adorned with prints of good luck symbols, cashmere sweaters with hand-painted, psychedelic multicolored mushrooms, and jackets with embroidered patches of “Lucky 7’s” and even gas-station signs. Their placement, which resembled that of Girl Scout badges, brought the point home. Artist Adam Shrewsbury collaborated with Chait on pre-fall and the current collection as well.

Where The Elder Statesman really shines is in its attention to detail and craftsmanship as in a new technique called shag, which is a 50/50 silk and cashmere jersey stitch that wowed in a tie-dyed robe in a rich blue.

A poppy technicolor check coat of our dreams, made of 100 percent cashmere Italian yarns and hand-woven in Central America, was paired with an oversize brown cardigan and tie-dyed Swiss silk pants.

Regardless of whether or not you decide to join in on Chait’s journey, these unique pieces will stand the test of time, wherever the road takes you.