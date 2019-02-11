Tibi RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

“Tough but happy” is the attitude that Amy Smilovic requested of the models walking the Tibi catwalk on Sunday afternoon. That was also the overall mood of the collection, which combined the brand’s signature minimal, urban-chic aesthetic with charming, vibrant colors and eye-catching details, such as the sparkling sequins embellishing the sleeves of clean-cut dresses with snap buttons.

“Curiosity, exploring, modern details, but not too much,” said Smilovic backstage after the show, summing up the driving forces and the main ideas behind her collection. In her desire to shake up heritage with experimentation, for example, she peppered city separates with sporty drawstrings and embellished sleeveless frocks and midiskirts with quilted duvet inserts; knitted sweaters got the deconstructed treatment.

Tuxedo blazers showing constructed shoulders worn with mini skirts had an early Nineties’ feel, while the glossy printed crocodile leather skirts styled with soft, cozy knits and the fluid dresses with bow collars styled with boots exuded Seventies’ cool.

New mini bags with chain straps introduced a cute note to this sensible wardrobe for empowered working women — a lineup for girls who are tough but happy, indeed.