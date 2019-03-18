At first glance, designer Natalie Ratabesi’s latest collection for her line Tre by Natalie Ratabesi was instantly invigorating, the racks in her showroom filled with a bold palette of reds (pinks to maroon) and even fluorescent orange. Ratabesi explained the red hot palette stemmed from the Netflix documentary, “Wild Wild Country,” while inspiration from the Eighties influenced her designs and gold jewelry laden models of her look book.

For fall, Ratabesi explained she wanted to reinforce her strengths. Strong pants — pink denim in lieu of blue, a great new band pant with adjustable Velcro sides on the waistband to wear higher or lower on the hip, and updated combat pants — as well as layering pieces inspired from men’s wear. Tailoring proved strong once again, like a burgundy suit set styled ever so cooly under a standout new cropped little poly padded jacket. Whether it was her colorblocked blouses or sensual, fluid gowns, Ratabesi’s collection continued her strong, and very cool, point of view through refreshing designs.