Trina Turk RTW Fall 2019

Trina Turk caters to her base. The Californian designer often translates cultural references into eclectic, free-flowing garments that suit an L.A. lifestyle. She looked to Northern California’s wine country for fall, delivering not only shades of wines across transitional silhouettes, but also garments fit for leisurely strolls along the vineyard.

As to be expected with Turk, there were a lot of textures and prints that worked together, ranging from quieter combinations to statement-makers, like a breezy scarf print handkerchief dress paired casually with a chunky scarf, to a tailored look consisting of a heritage plaid shirt and graphic bird print trousers. She utilized her best-selling faux leopard into a cute little top and a moto jacket styled over loose and feminized basketball shorts. It culminated in a flirty and easy-to-wear dress with a mix of Seventies-leaning patterns.

Men’s looks mirrored the playfulness of women’s, with standouts including a Madras plaid short suit, three-dimensional floral prints, and the ubiquitous Mr. Turk short jumpsuit, cut this season in a yarn-dyed stripe.

Though Turk may be associated with a free-spirited use of color and prints, the most alluring looks included smart tailoring and outerwear rendered in a muted palette. They were far from plain, and included a drapy trenchcoat with an athletic stripe running down the back, and another edgier option in a bonded glossy navy PVC. Denim was a highlight for both women’s and men’s, and included structured suiting with seaming that helped create shape.