Tse RTW Fall 2019

To round our their year of inspiration from the Kutch region of Gujarat, India, the team at Tse injected color, rich textures and intricate details to their fall lineup. The housing elements and interior designs of the homes in Gujarat — specifically the mudwork of the Bhungas (the Rabari circular mud houses), which includes intricate raised geometric patterns and embedded mirrors — influenced the lineup heavily. Mirrors, known to repel the negative effects of the evil eye, were represented through metallics — stellar in pleated silver foil with floral motifs, rendered in a skirt and sheath — or through tiny beaded trimmings, as well as most obviously through circular mirror-embedded knits. Chunky or graphic knits, like a half double-faced, half cable sweater, ribbed and raised knits and finely knit cashmere sweaters with piped outlines made for beautiful renditions of the raised mud decorations (also known as Lippan Kaam).

The palette included Tse classics — neutral, sandy tones — with refreshing pops of color — herb green, marigold and chamomile yellow (as yellow is also known as a sign of luck within the region). A long-sleeve green half-knit, half-silk dress made for one of the strongest looks of the collection. But their cozy, tonal cashmere layered looks were just as inviting. Overall, the team at Tse designed a spectacular collection to close out their year of inspiration.