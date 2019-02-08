Ulla Johnson RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

Collection

Ulla Johnson’s fall collection combined bold patterns, rich textures and flattering silhouettes in a lineup that exuded a romantic, adventurous and poetic sensibility. But its many diverse ideas were unified by an elegant, sophisticated attitude.

Nomadic and subtly bohemian references injected a charming feel into the clothes, which seemed designed for a chic globetrotter exploring the world with style.

Shearling coats with tick stitching that created check patterns, as well as striped vests and overcoats with a rustic feel were matched with safari-like separates in graphic motifs, maxi leather skirts embellished with macramé inserts, as well as corduroy separates with tops that had draped, maxi shoulders. Flowers blossomed on both a sumptuous, maxi ruffled dress worked in a shining devore velvet and on jacquard frocks and separates lightened up by shimmering metallic threads.

The collection’s overall hyper-feminine allure was savvily tempered with more urban and minimal styles, including a workwear-inspired jumpsuit crafted from cream white denim, which was also used for a pair of carrot pants matched with a beautiful Peruvian baby alpaca handmade crochet sweater exuding exquisite sartorial quality.

Armed with impeccable taste and a very distinctive tone, Johnson delivered another solid collection that brought an intriguing multicultural, romantic vibe to New York Fashion Week.