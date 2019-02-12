Veronica Beard RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

Riddle me this: What happens when a society princess is dropped in the woods?

It might result in something like the Veronica Beard fall collection, which sisters-in-law Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard said was “luxury meets lumberjack, opulence meets outdoors.” “Phyllis Nefler was the inspiration, from Troop Beverly Hills,” Swanson Beard added cheekily.

So they amped up the glam factor of utility items, cutting a cute little puffer in a leopard print, a body-hugging mechanic suit in brown leather and a quilted jacket with a glossy fabric with angular sleeves — celebrating contrasts to create a new urban uniform. A plaid utility jacket was belted with a bungee cord, as was a sharp-shouldered plaid jacket with pink dickey, pink pants and pink mules. Go ahead, call it “hautedoors.”

They doubled down on eveningwear — notably a sleek velvet jumpsuit and rhinestone-swathed jacket and dress that begged to be photographed — while seamlessly integrating extended sizing. They recruited Katie Sturino from @the12ishstyle to consult on styles ranging from a lovely jewel-tone floral dress to a more maximalist silver sequined one. The heightened eclecticism is all part of a strategy to offer as much to as many women as they can.

“Our brand is such a sisterhood,” Swanson Beard continued. “For all these women who are friends and family who couldn’t wear the collection before now. We have people crying over this,” with Miele Beard adding: “It’s inclusive. We want every women to be able to wear our clothes.”