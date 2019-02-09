Victor Glemaud RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

Victor Glemaud was brimming with glee at his fall presentation: “I’m feeling so happy. I’m loving today and this presentation and the reaction to it,” he said while sipping on Champagne. As he should. His clothes elicit that type of joyous reaction.

Titled “School Daze,” the idea was a range of all-knit styles you’d want to wear after a summer vacation, which he undercut with a neo-preppy collegiate school spirit found at historical black colleges and universities. He shot the look book on Indya Moore, highlighting a bold, energetic spirit. “I’m calling it fierce fall fashion,” he added.

Fall is actually the perfect time for Glemaud to shine, given his knitwear inclinations. Starting from resort 2019, he’s been building a case for punchy, year-round knits that are functional yet different, and highlighting diversity in techniques. For example, he cropped typically ladylike twinsets into something young and modern, played with illusory construction with a bright orange turtleneck-varsity sweater hybrid, and argued for head-to-toe dressing with graphic bright stripes.

He’s having fun seeing customers’ reactions, too. Reminiscing on a recent trunk show that had won over new fans, he said: “They touch it and they’re like, ‘Ohh.’ Then they look at the price and they’re like ‘Ohh.’ People are starting to see what we stand for.” Dynamic items like a transitional square neckline gown draw you in, while approachable shapes like midi skirts and flared pants are easily incorporated into existing wardrobes.