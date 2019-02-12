Galleries

For her return to New York Fashion Week after a season in Paris, Cecilia Bonstrom combined the effortless cool of models’ off-duty looks with a sartorial sensibility. Her collection, rooted in a quintessential urban aesthetic, offered an instant wardrobe for tough girls with a tomboy spirit.

Oversize tuxedo jackets, maxi shirts, denim pants tucked into cowboy boots, leather jackets that seemed like they were swiped from a boyfriend’s closet, cozy eco fur coats and parkas served as the foundations of the collection.

Softening the mannish feel of the lineup were fluid minidresses cinched at the waist with leather belts, lingerie-inspired camisoles and a range of sparkling sequined frocks, which introduced a glamorous note.

The overall Instagram-friendly look was enhanced by an NBA collaboration that resulted into logoed sweaters, T-shirts and bombers decorated from some of league’s most famous basketball teams, including the Chicago Bulls, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies.