A Plan Application RTW Fall 2019

Anna Blessmann continued to build on her collection with a new fetishist-inspired theme. Cue a vinyl coat in a sharp “green screen” shade, as well as a Sam Browne military body belt in tune with the brand’s uniform DNA.

As a contrast, the artist-designer also explored a range of more traditional greens, including on a great fitted coat in an Austrian loden, and a range of military greens on wardrobe basics.

A pretty speckled pattern enlivening the collection was based on a pixels which, “In a way, form the background of everything: if we zoom in, everything becomes pixelized.” A soft, oversized version of the print gave a camouflage spin to garments, with the original speckled version also used for an oversized duvet-style puffer coat with an invisible magnetic closure.

Also presented was a new silk scarf in a pixelized print by Blessmann’s partner, graphic artist Peter Saville.