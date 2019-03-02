Alessandra Rich RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

Alessandra Rich is getting kinky. Instagrammer Caro Daur opened the designer’s fall 2019 show wearing a glammed-up version of a maid’s costume, accessorized with a white feather headband and thick velvet choker, marking a change in direction for the influencer-friendly brand.

Gone were the ladylike silhouettes of past seasons: titled “Dressing For Pleasure,” the collection showed a lot of skin. Demure-looking tea dresses sported slits right down their front; plunging necklines on jackets and dresses were highlighted by rhinestone necklaces; and HotPants in denim and latex barely covered buttocks. Long spaghetti-strap dresses were transparent – which was probably intentional for the sheer diamanté-studded one, maybe less for a red chiffon number – allowing the very visible black thongs to become integral parts of the silhouette.

There was still a strong Eighties feel, what with the square shoulders on polka-dot silk gowns, the bouclé jackets stretched into minidresses and the short chiffon dresses with ruched sleeves. Cropped sweaters in pastel shades were subverted with long diamanté body jewelry, snaking round the models’ waist and clipping onto a leather choker.

While past collections managed to stay on the right side of tacky, this proved to be more difficult this season: a chain corset finished off with a white feather trim left nothing to the imagination. The crowd still whooped and cheered; judging by Rich’s popularity with influencers, Instagram will have to update its censorship policy very soon.