Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Fall 2019

Andreas Kronthaler returned to a more classic runway format in the prosaic confines of the Hyatt Regency, with views over Paris’ business district.

But nothing’s ever too much for the madcap designer whose experimental instincts were still intact, even if, in its parts, it all felt more wearable and in sync with fashion’s return to a more formal direction. Case in point: One of the men’s wear-inspired silhouettes pairing a long coat with a sporty jumpsuit in a check suiting fabric with zipped accents, worn over a polo shirt.

Throwing into the shaker oversized puffers in his signature granny wallpaper florals, metallic macs, corseted bustier dresses with heart-shaped décolletés, and warped tweed suits with matching handbags worn over rubber tights, it was hard to know where the references began and ended in the magpie collection.

Ditto for the brown leather chaps-style appendages with dungaree straps, which fell somewhere between a jumpsuit, pant and chaps all at the same time. The pants with fringing that twisted round the leg, recalling a kid’s cowboy costume, were super cool. One older model in the pants paired them with a cardigan and silk floral biker jacket, pulled off with the same thrown-together panache as Dame Westwood herself.