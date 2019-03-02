Andrew GN RTW Fall 2019

It’s a jungle out there for Andrew Gn, who looked to the exotic beauty of animal patterns to spice up his expansive collection of dresses through a variety of treatments, ranging from a mid-length dress in a gleaming emerald snakeskin jacquard with lingerie-inspired python lace inserts to a striking midi dress edged with swinging hand-made fringing at the cuffs and hem, cinched with a bejeweled belt with a curled-up snake in its midst.

Said serpent woke from his nap to crawl across coats and suits in the form of a 3D embroidered appliqué to dramatic effect.

Channeling a different attitude in a characteristically eclectic range of forms was a gleaming royal-blue zebra jacquard minidress with a leopard lace overlay and voluminous sleeves that had more of an Eighties vibe.

The designer also continued on his mission to revive monochrome clothes in an Internet age obsessed with color, mixing the likes of leopard-print lace and zebra jacquard with rich passementerie and frogging details. The latter had major graphic impact on a range of black-and-white looks.

A series of vibrant gowns and caftans in lovely bold chrysanthemum prints — mixing Sixties and Seventies forms with Chinese references, including silky macramé-style fringes — added a signature dose of retro glamor in this impeccably crafted collection destined, as always, to serve as an antidote to disposable fashion.