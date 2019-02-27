Artica Arbox RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

Artica Arbox designer Irene Roth is all about the storytelling. “For this collection, we conjured up a mood of an elderly couple in a botanical garden seeing a young couple in love,” the designer said about the brand’s second collection. (It launched in Paris last ready-to-wear season.) “We got inspired by the juxtaposition between past and present, creating a real push-and-pull effect.”

This was achieved through different fabric treatments, such as a subtle line of color airbrushed along the seams of black pants or dark denim, or splashed on to white cotton poplin shirts. Trousers were extra high-waisted, hitting just below the breast, while a sleek tuxedo jacket had an unexpected Fastex buckle clipping it closed.

The looks were done in mostly black with pops of electric blue, green, red and purple cropping up in details, like a contrast turquoise stitching embroidered onto a Prince of Wales wool coat. Waists were tied with elastic toggles, giving the looks a relaxed and sportswear-inspired vibe.

The brand, helmed by former Yeezy chief executive officer Cristiano Minchio, introduced men’s wear this season: the male looks were created in “his and hers” style, with some pieces, such as a stunning leather-embossed puffa jacket in sky blue, designed to be worn by both parties. Artica Arbox also debuted its first shoe style, a statement lace-up boot with a Plexiglas heel, which complemented the street-wise silhouettes perfectly.