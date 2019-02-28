Atlein RTW Fall 2019

Operating outside of fashion and trends, Antonin Tron is a designer who values sustainability and a timeless approach to design.

Hence no surprises in this dress-centric collection focused on a body-con contemporary wardrobe hooked on elaborately constructed dresses that go from work to cocktails.

The clean, fluid, tailoring propositions included a black jersey pantsuit with a one-button jacket and ruched sleeves with drawstrings.

The designer’s core jersey dresses came worked in a variety of ways via draping and ruching. Sometimes he folded in sections of a coated deadstock jersey that resembles leather. Crushed velvet versions had pretty surface plays, including broderie anglaise-style perforations.

A ruched black dress came speckled with white spots, while a naively drawn William Morris-style embossed pattern surfaced on a sky-blue minidress with a draped neckline, and vivid orange shirt. Jean Muir – a constant reference – and Seventies British goth-rock music act Bauhaus were cited among influences.

These were nice touches in a well-designed, salable collection from the designer who scooped the ANDAM 2018 main prize — even if the clothes were hard to see in the poorly lit space.