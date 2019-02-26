Coperni RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

Coperni’s Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant were back on track at the relaunch of their line since parting ways with Courrèges in 2017.

The design duo has backing from London-based Tomorrow, which has taken a minority stake in the brand and is aiding them on logistics and production, and their newfound confidence came through in this focused collection deftly balancing commercial viability and design.

The installation included modular furniture by USM, a display of the look book by rising photographer Julien Martinez Leclerc, and footage screened on the wall of the brand’s new Instagram campaign linked to the collection, a “digital adventure” dubbed @copernize_your_life and involving 50 different videos shot in France, Italy and the U.S.

Among highlights from the collection, a minimalist unisex tailoring capsule sported trompe l’oeil negative impressions of details like collars and pockets as part of the pattern construction of jackets.

Shirts, their signature, included a shirt-jacket hybrid, a style with an integrated belt detail at the back and new spins on their best-selling style with elongated sleeves meant to be wrapped around the wrists. The concept also played out on a line of preppy lemon and blue jersey dresses.

The showstopper was a navy wool coat embroidered with negative rings meant to evoke planets, a nod to the new brand logo, with the theme extending to miniskirts and dresses in suiting fabrics and logo dresses with vortex prints that energized the collection. An ode to zoning out, this season’s witty bag, however, was based on the shape of the airplane mode symbol on the iPhone.