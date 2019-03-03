Delpozo RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

With his first collection set to launch for resort 2020, Lutz Huelle, the brand’s new creative director, had only a hand in the fall collection which had a bigger focus on easy ready-to-wear separates that retained a sprinkling of signature embellishments.

The day-to-night wardrobe was based on mixing muted tones, including a great, earthy tweed coat, with bright colors like a bubblegum pink, silk georgette, long bustier gown with pockets and a pretty velvet dress with mid-length sleeves.

Daywear items included a navy sweater with a silk ruffled underlayer extending below the hem, meant for dressing up a jeans-and-sneaker look, say, and pretty ruffle coats and skirts in noble fabrics like taffeta or a handsome robust gabardine.

New accessories included boots and pumps with crystal embellishments on the toe, and a bow-embellished bag that doubles as a cross-body bag and clutch.