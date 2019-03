Galleries

Marianna Rosati played on contrasts for fall: nudes and brights, masculine and feminine. While her core canvas remained leather worked in a variety of inventive ways, she mixed things up with creative knits and printed cady. Paint splash and star motifs were cleverly mirrored on the leather pieces and in shapes that nodded to the Seventies.

Voluminous trench coats were given a crinkled, almost papery vintage effect, one worked in a pretty rose gold shade.

Elsewhere, the paintbrush patterns of the prints were worked as patches that almost looked to be printed onto the leather, an effect also achieved in shearling with graphic impact. A strappy shift was crafted from strips of gold leather glued to fabric to look like irregular pleats, another example of Rosati’s mastery of her core fabric.