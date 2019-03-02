Equipment RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

Tim Bailey, with the brand’s recently appointed chief brand officer, Sarah Rutson, by his side, served up a collection of well-crafted, comfortably sexy wardrobe staples geared at “real” women.

Juxtaposing autumnal hues with gray inner-city tones, with fabrics spanning jacquards, tweeds, twills, and satins, his urban uniform mixed pencil skirts, tight pants, shirtdresses, blouses and mannish outerwear — including a great Crombie coat in double face wool — with a splash of animal print. Variations on the core shirting offer included a beige military style with patch pockets, worn as part of a safari-chic monochrome look, and a blue wrap shirt worn with tight leather pants and matching scrunchy boots.

Men’s wear influences came through in the tailored suits and minimalist looks pairing a sharply cut brown car coat with a black leather shirt worn over white turtleneck, tight pinstripe pants and boots.

The classic direction worked best in the Seventies-flavored dresses with scarf necks, while the cropped pleated pants felt a little bit “madame.”