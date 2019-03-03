Gauchère RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

“I was looking this season at the minimal art and design movement from the Sixties,” said Gauchère creative director Marie-Christine Statz backstage after the show.

She explained her idea for fall was also to tinker with geometric shapes, so their structures may be seen in various ways. “I wanted to play with different rhythms,” said Statz. “For example, there are some skirts with five different pleatings in them. Once you see the pieces moving, there is this repeated pattern.”

Statz shifted from using solely monochrome colors to adding terrazzo prints as well. “I like to mix them together — even [with] Dan Flavin kind of neon,” she explained.

The result was a finely tailored collection full of hourglass or streamlined silhouettes. One dress had a black top with a finely pleated skirt in yellow and beige, and a gray-and-taupe dress with oversize sleeves was shown over gray trousers and topped by a half-vest secured with straps.

A checkered suit, trenches and various looks involving large button-down shirts tucked into wide-legged trousers also came down the runway, widening the reach of Gauchère’s signature feminine-masculine style.