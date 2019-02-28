Germanier RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

“Seeing as I’ve made the semifinals for the LVMH Prize, I wanted to create fireworks, to showcase my most dramatic pieces,” said Kévin Germanier, gesturing to his new sustainable capsule of dresses, an explosion of ruffles in rainbow spectrums of glitter, mixed with silicon and painted onto the fabrics so as not to shed sparkle trails.

Some had black silk bases, others came patch-worked from two different jacquards in the same colorways to create the impression of seamlessness. “For me, jacquard is old-fashioned but I told myself: ‘Kevin, you’re doing the same thing as what many people do: having preconceived ideas,’” said the designer, telling himself: “’Jacquard, make it work.’”

The highlights included sharply tailored dresses draped with textured panels of hand-knitted sequins, mixing a stock of shiny and faded-by-the-sun reject sequins secured by the rising waste-not-want-not talent.

The glitter dresses had a wet-look “Alien” vibe, while a more commercially minded suit that he showed on his iPhone comes hand-painted with UV-activated glitter, underscoring the line’s playful after-dark mood.