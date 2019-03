Galleries

Giambattista Valli’s fun-loving little sister label was girly and streetwise for fall. In a palette of largely black, hot pink and red, the designer took couture elements like frills and puff shoulders, playfully splicing them onto a broad array of party dresses, sequined bombers and faux leather sportswear.

His floral prints had a psychedelic spin, riffing on Sixties bohemia in long and romantic chiffon dresses, a theme played in a sportier register via the rainbow patch motif on T-shirts and the fun sequined belts in the shape of lips.

Balloon sleeved A-line dresses in pink or red taffeta had a more relaxed feel for day-to-night dressing, while a red glitter velvet tuxedo jacket and matching ruffled shorts were definitely more evening attire.

A nod to the designer’s main line was provided in a few dressier looks with floral embroideries or glittering lace.