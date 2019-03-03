Galleries

Gerardo Cavaliere and Margherita Cardelli continued to expand their roster of impeccable suiting for fall. The married founders of Giuliva Heritage Collection, now in its fourth season, offered a lineup of coat styles and dapper tailoring in a comprehensive array of shapes, fabrics and weights, from checks to pinstripes, wool, felt and camel hair to twill. Made in Naples, certain designs are sewn by hand.

Expanding from the masculine register, they offered up smart shirtdresses in camel hair with contrast piping, blazer-weight belted shirts, particularly striking in a deep red twill, and evening attire in the form of dress jackets with traditional black piping details in velvet.

Skirts came in long A-line versions or straight with a split, the latter in a check version with a matching elongated bomber, said to be inspired by Princess Diana. Silk pajamas and robes with a subtle men’s scarf motif offered a softer silhouette, while a duffle coat in a heavy red herringbone had a more weekend feel without being dressed down.

Also new this season were the label’s first knitwear pieces in the form of the simplest V-neck sweater, a long burgundy dress or a cozy, mustard yellow roll-neck in mohair, rounding out a wardrobe that was resolutely classic but anything but staid.