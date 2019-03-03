Hermès RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

With women’s overtaking men’s at the house in terms of sales momentum, Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski hit her stride in this compelling collection honoring the house codes while injecting subtle rebellious touches.

The attitude was chic but not uptight and even sexy at times, with high-waisted shorts adding a cool edge — some cut more roomy, and others tight and sexy.

Leather was omnipresent, sometimes edging wool coats, or employed for riding jackets, modernized with zippers,or a belted green coat with oversized utilitarian patch pockets with buckle closures.

Setting the tone, the opening black suede skirt suit with graphic white contrast stitching came peppered with a constellation of studs in different sizes and shapes to give an edge.

Scarf-print silk blouses blazed with combinations of lovely rust tones à la Hermès orange, with the color also popping on the lining of a roomy ivory cocoon coat in double-face cashmere.

A Victoriana dress in an ivory ribbed knit with a discreet ruffled collar extending down the sleeve, highlighted with natural leather accents, perfectly embodied the collection’s mix of restraint and sensuality.