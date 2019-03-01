Ingie Paris RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

Ingie Chalhoub channeled her roots for fall, harking back to her birth in Cairo and her admiration of Cleopatra, updating the Egyptian ruler’s style with a rock ‘n’ roll twist.

“Cleopatra gravitated between Egypt and Rome, so she really summed up that combination of East meets West in that era already,” the designer said backstage.

While there was plenty of glitz on offer — cue gold Lurex on black, opulent feather embroideries and a dress dangling with dozens of strings of pearls, the designer’s signature and the meaning of her name — there was also an undercurrent of rich fabrics, embellishments and fabric treatments that caught the eye and telegraphed romance. Chalhoub also offered more daywear in her lineup this season.

Burgundy velvet was burned to look like lace on a halter neck gown, or crafted into cropped pants with an openwork side panel inspired by hieroglyphs, a recurrent motif.

Macramé effects provided a gentler context, pretty on a boxy powder pink jacket cinched with a black belt. Textured leather jackets and short pants provided the rock edge, worn with high-necked Victorian blouses.