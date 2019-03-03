Joie RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

The deep colors of sunset after the recent devastating California wildfires provided the backdrop for Joie’s fall offering, dominated by shades graduating from russet and burnt orange through dusty pink to burgundy and gold.

The Seventies West Coast vibe Joie is known for was softened up so as not to be too literal, as seen on the cropped cut of flared pants or the asymmetric hem of a mid-length lace dress.

Among the feminine pieces were pretty print dresses and pin-tuck blouses, a blanket coat and a pair of cargo pants with satin pockets further updated the look. The rich and appealing collection was also enhanced by a growing range of footwear styles including fetching velvet Victorian-inspired ankle boots.