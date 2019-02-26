The venue — the AccorHotels Arena stadium — felt fittingly epic for the collection’s upbeat mood and launch of Christelle Kocher’s Nike collaboration tied to the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup in France this June. (Soccer is this designer’s thing, after all.)

Kicking off with a run of total looks in color-themed sections, including a range of crushed velvet dresses, the collection felt cleaner and more precise than usual.

To a thumping techno soundtrack interspersed with roaring commentary from a soccer match, the designer built up to her signature collage dresses with flared panels and asymmetric volumes crafted from soccer jerseys, adding a rugby shirt spin with the stripes resurfacing in a chubby faux fur coat. Colorful, wide-brimmed hats fluttering with ostrich feathers added to the festive mood.

Also featuring in the parade were dresses and velvet tracksuits in vibrant flag collages, with a street-sport vibe flavoring the collection, and the usual couture embellishments giving way to a grittier edge. A capsule of colored patchwork sequin looks — men’s pants included — were among highlights in the evening outings.

Other fun moments included an oversize black satin bomber and dresses cut from patchworks of honeycomb-shaped swatches, echoing a soccer ball’s surface, and a silhouette pairing a top made from an accumulation of yellow jersey flounces, a swoosh peeking out, with patchwork sweatpants.

With the models taking their encore to U2’s “Pride (In the Name of Love)”, and the lights coming up to reveal a giant branded flag spelling out “United Hearts,” it was a stirring moment.