Mame Kurogouchi RTW Fall 2019

Maiko Kurogouchi worked with introspection for fall, sourcing ideas from her diary of notes, sketches and photos. Vintage fabrics found in antique shops in the city of Nara, Imari porcelain fragments gathered on a trip to the mountains of Saga Prefecture and blue bath salts dissolving in water were some of her sources of inspiration.

Kurogouchi’s graceful collection with its dominant deep blue hue, which was contrasted with silver, white and orange, was a deep bow to the handicrafts of her homeland brought up to date with modern fabrics, asymmetric cuts, creative knits and delicate layering.

By combining silk with a technical fiber, Kurogouchi created her own version of denim with an appealing sheen, working it with white contrast stitching on a belted coat or boxy pants.

Patchworks of checks, delicate floral prints and traditional kimono fabrics were worked into robe-like dresses and delicate pajamas, and punctuated by pops of vivid orange lace, buttons and ties revealing a layer here, hiding one there. Chunky outerwear completed the lineup, anchoring the more ethereal pieces in a contemporary register.