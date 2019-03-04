Martin Grant RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

As the fashion world paid homage to the recently departed Karl Lagerfeld, Martin Grant was still mourning another style icon close to his heart: his friend Lee Radziwill, who died on Feb. 15 at the age of 85 as he was putting the finishing touches to his fall collection.

“She has inspired me for years in everything I do,” said the designer, who was friends with Radziwill, the sister of Jackie Kennedy Onassis, for 20 years.

“I learned a hell of a lot from her just generally, and what was always so beautiful is that everything was about pared-back simplicity and the things that I love, like swimming: going to beautiful spots and going to the beach. We didn’t share big fancy social dinners. It was much more intimate,” Grant added.

The same fuss-free elegance applies to his collections, which focus on polished wardrobe basics with a timeless allure. For fall, the designer channeled Mod influences for day, and a Debbie Harry vibe for after dark.

A roomy coat and A-line bomber jacket were fully reversible: one side black-and-white checked cotton canvas, the other an oxblood-colored fabric that was coated for a crinkled patent effect. Slim cropped pants and pointy heels added to the Sixties allure.

Eveningwear included a flawless black sleeveless jumpsuit with a zippered neck. Its stiff fabric made it immune to creasing, a blessing for women who spend their lives in the public eye. “I call it bulletproof,” said Grant, who also counts Meghan Markle and Cate Blanchett among his fans.

That’s not to say they can’t indulge in the odd sartorial folly. As lifelong fan of Blondie, Grant likes an asymmetric shoulder. His silver sequined single-sleeve gown could conceivably have snuck its way into Radziwill’s closet. The sequined black bodysuit with a single leg? Strictly for attention seekers.