Moohong RTW Fall 2019

For the conception of his fall 2019 collection, Moohong Kim focused on one key word as inspiration: juxtaposition. “I tried to compare an 18th-century aesthetic against a more futuristic aesthetic,” he explained backstage before the show.

The Seoul-born designer said he’d researched the likes of hand-stitching and lacing to achieve a spirit of yesteryear while injecting some new colors, such as red, blue and burgundy into the clothing collection, which had a strong sportswear vibe.

As in past seasons, Kim manipulated tailoring and textiles to try out new silhouettes, still largely deconstructed and with mixes of fabrics, including velvet and synthetic materials.

In this busy collection, a traditional black blazer’s sleeves morphed into a patchwork of neon yellow, azure and gray fabrics. A puffy-sleeve shirt came paired with cropped black trousers with a sporty gray trim, while a blue velvet jacket overlaid a form-fitting, black zip top and straight, frayed striped trousers.