Paule Ka RTW Fall 2019

A wardrobe to take you from the office to the dance floor —that’s what the studio at Paule Ka, a four-person team based at the brand’s headquarters on the Rue Saint-Honoré, aimed to create with its fall collection.

Based around the character of a 35-year-old working woman with a party-girl streak — the look book was shot at Pigalle club Le Carmen and based on the idea of after-work drinks spilling into an all-nighter —the collection sparkled and shimmered. There were sequined suit jackets, rhinestone trims on black cotton trousers, off-the-shoulder gold gowns and sequined leopard T-shirt dresses. Some of the glitz was a little subtler, like a black evening dress with studded spaghetti straps.

The sparkles were toned down by chic daywear pieces, such as a black-and-white wool skirt, silk camisoles and crisp white shirts. Outerwear-wise, faux fur coats and a surprising waterproof Lurex puffa jacket blended seamlessly with the party silhouettes. It was a practical collection with a fun edge, and seemed perfectly suited to its target customer.