Petar Petrov RTW Fall 2019

Vienna-based Petar Petrov was quick to find commercial success with his signature tailoring and fluid, silk dresses.

But despite the brand’s rapid growth, Petrov is staying focused on his original proposal.

For fall, suiting and elegant midi dresses dominated his lineup. He offered a new take, by using more traditional, masculine fabrics and a muted color palette, to channel a tougher, more down-to-earth mood.

A check blazer featuring structured shoulders and a softer, gathered waist was among the highlights. It was paired with loose, pleated pants and the brand’s popular blouses, reworked here in taffeta and devoré fabrics.

“Everyone is doing tailoring now, but we are taking a very delicate approach and experimenting by mixing masculine and feminine elements,” said Petrov, who had images of Grace Jones in Eighties power suits in mind.

Elsewhere, he tried to channel the same sense of power with cool, leather pieces including wrap skirts and high-waisted pants featuring military-inspired, cargo pockets.

There was also a broader outerwear offer — a promising, new category for the brand — filled with cozy, oversize pieces, including an alpaca-wool, blush pink coat that resembled a robe and a more structured number featuring a British tweed fabric.

It was a straight-forward line-up, filled with functional, desirable pieces that could easily slot into any modern wardrobe.