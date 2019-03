Galleries

Rianna Nektaria Kounou and Nina Knaudt continued to expand the scope of their colorful, vintage-inspired collection for fall in line with growing demand. Loose silk dresses, kimono coats and versatile blouses rallied in a riot of vivid shades, with exclusive prints featuring abstract motifs reminiscent of feathered headdresses, ethnic jewelry and Aztec symbolism.

Tailored jackets and cropped pants with a metallic sheen were almost futuristic, and added new shapes to the lineup. Bright checked silk formed a patchwork on the back of a shirtdress, another new form, and a pleated coat in turquoise and orange silk was a striking proposition.

The easy to wear shapes of Rianna + Nina’s designs mean their offer appeals to a diverse consumer base looking for something informal and not dictated by trends. With the expanded lineup of their fourth print collection — they also offer a collection of one-off pieces made from vintage silk scarves — their allure is unlikely to wane anytime soon.