Saks Potts RTW Fall 2019

For their first showing in Paris, Barbara Potts and Cathrine Saks offered a spa-themed collection, combining relaxing forms, motifs and hues with pops of high-octane color and flashy logo motifs.

A watercolor print in gentle pastel shades was worked onto an extravagant mink belted robe and a puffer jacket, while a hooded Lycra jumpsuit in vivid orange would be just the ticket for a hot yoga session. Hotter still: a cropped white mink jacket with fox fur cuffs and collar.

Known for their colorful outerwear — seen here for example as a patent orange leather fur-trimmed trench — the Danish design duo combined their signature pieces with leisurewear looks in fluid, figure-hugging fabrics. New for fall were their first swimwear pieces, tying in nicely with the theme on a white bikini with yin yang motifs.

Elsewhere were more streetwear-inspired pieces branded allover with an SP logo in white on black — on a trenchcoat and matching knee-high boots — or on a silver raincoat and skirt combo in silver reflective fabric composed 55 percent from glass.