Sandro RTW Fall 2019

Pushing deeper into American territory, Sandro designer Evelyne Chetrite introduced Western elements into her fall lineup— pressing them into the label’s chic, urban universe.

The label’s Parisian girl continues to loosen up a bit, at least enough to dip into her country cousin’s closet, which offered acid-washed jeans, rhinestone embellished blouses, a prairie dress with a wildflower and cowboy boot print, and an assortment of fringes.

Suit jackets were varied, swinging from double-breasted to one that was oddly-cropped with a satin tuxedo-style lapel. Jeans were mostly cut short, with high waists and fewer embellishments, which migrated to the shirts this time.

With the shift upward on the elegance scale, it felt as office-appropriate attire is gaining back territory lost to sportier looks.