Talbot Runhof RTW Fall 2019

Johnny Talbot and Adrian Runhof want to start a conversation circle with their friends — not unlike the American literary figure Dorothy Parker and her contemporaries did in the Twenties, meeting up weekly to dish up sharp commentary on the state of affairs.

They pictured everybody dressing up, lounging around with blasé attitudes, explained Talbot. “And gossiping and bitching about everybody else,” added Runhof.

A good lounge and a good grouse — who could resist that, decked out in a number of the season’s musts? They started with neons — pink, yellow and aqua, in a silk taffeta from high-end Italian fabric supplier Taroni — which they used to make capes, dresses, bustiers and oversize bows.

Few are resisting the temptation to send a message down the runway, preferably tinged with humor, and theirs was on a green, neon skirt and oversize sweater combination, knit into a roomy side pocket: #hotitem.

Velvet devoré has also been appearing on the runways; here the pair worked it more successfully than most, using it to make a long black and purple prairie dress — the black accent kept it chic. Further texture came from a flocked leopard print with fur growing out of the black patches; chunky, camel knits, paired with sequins and Lurex, and beige tweeds, also infused with Lurex — it wouldn’t be Talbot Runof without the disco shine.

But, overall, the collection felt more subdued than usual, even with the patches of neon and snug bustiers. Softer lines — the floaty volumes and tightly gathered hems — made it more romantic, more comfortable. It’s just that we love it when they’re feisty.