Unravel RTW Fall 2019

Ben Taverniti brought together a patchwork of the styles he has channeled in seasons past for luxury streetwear label Unravel, combining sportswear and tailoring, denim, leather and plaid in what he described backstage before the show as “controlled deconstruction.”

Pulling together elements of the hoodie, trenchcoat, biker jacket and lumberjack shirt in a single garment was one example, and while the concept might not be original, it was well executed.

A check tailored suit in beige was given an underwired frilled border on one lapel — a technique used on several designs in the collection — lending it structure and novelty, while the back half of the pants were made of stonewashed denim.

His slouchy knit dresses were casual but sexy, and a scarf print puffer jacket with open sides also stood out among the pieces that were less about mixing metaphors.

Hybrid styles were worn with sporty basics like cycling shorts and sports bras in black and olive green, the latter hue a common thread throughout, in places worked in total looks.

This was the case, for example, of a ruched body con jersey dress in a pale olive tone that looked to be designed for one of the Kardashian clan — one might say been there, done that. This aside, Taverniti delivered some strong statement pieces that had definite streetwise appeal.