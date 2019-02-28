Yang Li RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

Yang Li eschewed a runway show and traditional look book for his fall collection, opting rather to have 30 women — including models, musicians and actors — sport pieces in photos they had taken of themselves (sometimes selfies) posted on Instagram at 4 p.m. Paris time Thursday, when Li made them live on his brand’s site, too. “It’s really a collaboration,” he said.

Li picked a look or two he thought would work for each woman, but then how she styled the snap was up to her. “It’s ‘Here are the clothes, the ingredients — make the dish,’” he explained.

People involved included Genesis P-Orridge, Ali Michael, Aomi Muyock, Asia Argento, Jehnny Beth of Savages, Kristina Bazan, Lily McMenamy and Rossy de Palma. “It was almost like creating a platform for them to do something, and I think that’s what clothes should be,” Li said. “Fashion is adding to someone’s life.”

He had in mind when creating the fall fashion collection the various women and locations they’re in. “I wanted to do something quite minimal,” Li said. “There’s always a kind of punk music, grunge element.” (Think Burroughs meets Kurt Cobain.)

The designer also wove in some couture silhouettes for a finely tailored collection for both day and night. There was a large quotient of tartans in sequins, Neoprene wool and mohair. Hardworking fabrics were mixed with the likes of double-faced cashmere wool coated with resin, PVC and technical materials.