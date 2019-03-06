Y's RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

One of the key themes from the Black line was transparency, with signature gabardine coats flipped inside out to put their inner workings on display, the seams exposed, as well as reversible pieces, with a split-personality coat with beige linen on one side, black silk on the other.

A uniform storyline included coats mixing houndstooth with a monochrome Y’s tartan, lovely black blazers with cutouts of jewel-tone motifs lifted from Persian carpets used to evoke medals, and a series of pinstripe coats with the stripes bleached into the fabric, as well as bleached color-blocking effects.

The Pink line offered a capsule of textured knits, including a seamless cashmere sweater; feminized spins on men’s shirting fabrics, applying details like lace and ruffles to gingham and striped styles, as well as a capsule of sweatshirts playing on the band T-shirt graphics used for Prince and the Revolution’s Purple Rain Tour in the mid-Eighties.