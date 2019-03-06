Yves Salomon RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

A Seventies-style faun-colored intarsia coat figured among the rich range of shearlings, as the brand continues to steer the focus away from fur, also mixing textures on coats, contrasting shaved and fluffy surfaces and playing with prints, including a leopard motif, to broaden the category’s appeal.

Brought in to design the second edition of the brand’s Pieces capsule of six upcycled furs was André Walker who got creative with mink scraps. Items included a black mink jumpsuit masquerading as corduroy, a cream shirt in sheared mink, and a showstopper fringed sheared-mink intarsia dress with a face print based on one of Walker’s artworks. Sporting labels signed by Walker, the pieces will be produced in limited-edition series.