Hyke RTW Fall 2019

Name: Hyke

Main message: Yukiko Ode and Hideaki Yoshihara reimagined classic military pieces for fall, rendered in oversize proportions and tech fabrics. Voluminous toggle and shawl-collar coats in Army green and skirts made of swinging fringe shared the runway with structured jersey dresses that were striking in their simplicity. The designers also showed their latest collaboration items: eyewear by Julius Tart Optical, tote bags by Chacoli, wedges by Beautiful Shoes, and puffer jackets, long down coats and rain jackets by The North Face.

Ode and Yoshihara showed their skills with sumptuous outerwear that was both cozy and elegant, as well as beautifully draped dresses and asymmetric knits that came alive with movement. Their textures were equally rich, ranging from corduroy and wool flannel to fur and technical fabrics.

The result: The collection had a clear point of view and beautifully constructed clothes, once again demonstrating why Hyke is one of the strongest brands in Japan at the moment.