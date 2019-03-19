Malamute RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

Name: Malamute

Main message: For her second outing during Tokyo Fashion Week, Mari Odaka took inspiration from Tokyo’s changing landscape ahead of the 2020 Olympics, as well as from two films: Andrew Niccol’s 1997 “Gattaca” and Jim Jarmusch’s 2013 “Only Lovers Left Alive.”

Odaka created her own surreal landscape on the runway with large squares of gold Mylar illuminated by fluorescent tube lights, accompanied by a soundtrack of jarring noise. She deftly mixed contrasting textures, showing pleated chiffon trousers together with an unevenly knit scarf that resembled static on a TV, but in red and navy. A shimmering, open knit long skirt resembling a spider web glistening in the morning sun was paired with a cold shoulder black sweater with spots of ivory fringe. There were also pantsuits with relaxed, slit-ankle trousers in black on black floral brocade or pale gray suiting trimmed with tiny ruffles. An oversize grandpa sweater worn as a minidress and a red and black tracksuit with chevron detailing lent a retro vibe.

The result: The designer proved her fledgling brand to be one to watch with a strong collection of relaxed yet elegant pieces in interesting textures.