The Dallas RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

Name: The Dallas

Main message: Fumie Tanaka’s modern take on classic style elements was foreshadowed by its venue: a French restaurant with mosaic tiled floors, arched doorways and Art Nouveau hanging on the walls. But when the lights went up, the opera changed to thumping bass and the models strutted around corners in looks that showed a deft mix of the traditional and the now. Long, flowing dresses in rich hues and floral prints shared the runway with leopard-print pantsuits with lace overlays, sheer, slinky knits and workwear-inspired jumpsuits. Tanaka expertly mixed print and texture, incorporating plush faux fur, ivory and black checked wool, sky blue chiffon, and metallic lamé. Track pants with lace side stripes and oversize proportions on basic jackets gave classic pieces an air of modern, streetwear cool.

The result: Tanaka turned out a solid, cohesive collection of versatile separates that meld femininity and a relaxed, street-ready sensibility.