Ujoh RTW Fall 2019

Name: Ujoh

Main message: Tapped by Italian manufacturer Saldarini to help promote its Cashmere Flakes line, this season Mitsuru Nishizaki put his spin on the company’s quilted puff outerwear, which is stuffed with cashmere filling rather than goose down. To give the jackets and coats a more urban vibe, he added oversize wool patch pockets or snap-on sleeve covers, or chose unconventional colors such as bright blue or dusty pink, which contrasted with the nearly all-black and navy offering. Nishizaki mixed the outerwear with pieces from his main line, including long floral dresses, tonal checked skirts and track pant-inspired trousers.

The result: While the collection included some unexpected choices and will surely be well received by consumers, it lacked the “wow” factor that viewers hope to see during fashion week.