Fledgling Los Angeles brand Perfect Number has rolled out its fourth collection. And it has a lot of style for the price, with pieces in the range of $595 and less.

Mixing L.A. edge and utilitarian touches with feminine polish, the Perfect direct-to-consumer women’s brand was launched in June 2019 by designer Nicola Morgan, previously at Givenchy, Lanvin and Mugler in Paris; Yana Sosnovskaya, who has a background in film, and international investor and philanthropist Masha Adonyeva.

Like most, the team has had difficulty with late fabric deliveries, and has been trying different ways to engage customers and the community to drive sales, including launching a charity T-shirt to benefit the COVID-19 response at the Los Angeles Downtown Women’s Center. It services the area around the Perfect Number studio in the Arts District neighborhood, where Dover Street Market and a new Soho House had been generating buzz pre-pandemic.

“We are worried but at the same time trying to look at the positive side — when you’re a start-up there’s only one way to go, and that’s up!” Morgan said.

For collection four, the designer decided to carry over some of the bestsellers, a familiar strategy in this challenging time, including a cool modular jumpsuit that has detachable sleeves, top and pants legs, and utility blazer with ribbon and patch pocket details that would be a wardrobe workhorse.

“Dresses with snaps on the sides that can become tunics, a recycled nylon trenchcoat has removable sleeves…we definitely put an emphasis on functionality to let our costumers go with their own flow,” Morgan said. What is new is an effort to work in more softness, fluidity and movement, as on a hand-painted check-patterned pleated skirt, a fun mohair sweater surrounded in a cloud of tulle, and a laser-punched and “intensely washed” black denim top that has the texture of a shaggy knit. “It’s the same fabric we use for our layered denim pant,” Morgan said. Sustainability is a growing focus for the brand, which produces locally. “We have a biodegradable nylon bomber…when I saw the fabric at PV [Première Vision], I had never seen anything like it before. It’s a technical fabric and sporty, but doesn’t look crunchy sustainable. And the lining is post consumer wool,” the designer said. When the next Perfect Number collection launch? Project manager Sasha Bessonova said, “The pandemic pushed us to think more about the pace and seasonality. We are committed to considered design.”