16Arlington RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

16Arlington made its runway debut in a highly ambitious way, with a wider-ranging collection that included more daywear, plenty of show-stopping gowns — and a guest appearance from Lena Dunham.

Designers Marco Capaldo and Kikka Cavenati felt that their woman is now all grown up and needed more balance in her wardrobe, so they broadened their offer to include more pared-back looks in the form of chic leather staples in neutral tones, from suits to classic trenches and color-block midi dresses.

Those looks spoke to the minimalist wave that’s overtaking the runways and the streets right now, but it was the evening portion of the show that really had heads turning. The duo, who was inspired by photographer Ren Hang and wanted to celebrate the “female body in its purest form,” indulged their audience with all things opulent and sparkly in a series of show-stopping dresses draped close to the body and featuring endless layers of marabou feathers, crystal embellishments and decadent brocade fabrics.

The more intricate, red-carpet-worthy gowns that closed the show highlighted the label’s growing celebrity following, with Dunham among their biggest fans.

“We became friends after working together on a custom piece and the rest is history. We are all about powerful, fearless women who stand for change and love themselves,” said Capaldo.

It was a joyful, confident collection that showcased the designers’ ability to strike a balance between the commercial and the conceptual.