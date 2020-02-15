Amanda Wakeley RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

The designer worked elements of Japanese, and Nepalese, culture into this laid-back luxe collection that was packed with roomy, textured cashmere knits in shades of camel, brown and Delft blue, and long shearling coats with colored, patterned bands resembling Nepalese prayer flags around the waist. Long and lush ombré fringe — inspired by calligraphy brushes — dangled from silk belts or the hemlines of gossamer embroidered dresses. Eveningwear ranged from the embellished, with tiny fabric “pearls” quivering on the surface of long sheer dresses, to the spare and pure, as in satin bias-cut gowns with high necks.

WWD Critique: This was yet another tactile, sensuous collection from a designer who knows all about effortless elegance, and how to dress a woman whether she’s headed to the school gates, the boardroom or the cocktail bar.