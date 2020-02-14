  View Gallery — 39   Photos

There were more than enough looks here for Ashley Williams to hone in on a style, and execute it to perfection. Instead, her collection was all over the place. Was it punk rock, kawaii, glam, ironic, boho or street style? Who knows? It was a hodgepodge of prints ranging from bats and dogs, to naked ladies to Mona Lisa, while silhouettes ranged from a tulle dress to beaded fringe skirts to feathered babydoll styles.

WWD Critique: Williams should have stuck to one source of inspiration. While she may still command a clutch of loyal customers such as Alice Dellal, her brand will struggle to expand and capture more of the market.

Ashley Williams RTW Fall 2020

39 Photos 

You May Also Like

load comments