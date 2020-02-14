Ashley Williams RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

There were more than enough looks here for Ashley Williams to hone in on a style, and execute it to perfection. Instead, her collection was all over the place. Was it punk rock, kawaii, glam, ironic, boho or street style? Who knows? It was a hodgepodge of prints ranging from bats and dogs, to naked ladies to Mona Lisa, while silhouettes ranged from a tulle dress to beaded fringe skirts to feathered babydoll styles.

WWD Critique: Williams should have stuck to one source of inspiration. While she may still command a clutch of loyal customers such as Alice Dellal, her brand will struggle to expand and capture more of the market.