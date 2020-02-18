Bobby Abley RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

As always, Bobby Abley ended his show in a fun-filled way and with an animated character walking the runway. This time, it was the Minions, who also inspired his new season prints. Motifs from the cartoon characters were featured on items such as sweatshirts, shorts, zip-front jackets and a tartan-oversize hoodie.

Abley didn’t stop there: He also added prints inspired by a mechanic’s garage, a Chinese restaurant and martial arts clubs. They were fun, yet the kaleidoscope of pattern on the runway clashed and the collection lacked focus.

WWD Critique: Abley knows how to have fun and does great prints, yet the collection seemed scattered and the designer would have benefitted from focusing on a select few patterns.