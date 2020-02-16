David Koma RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

David Koma staged his fall 2020 show at the Leadenhall building, the same East London skyscraper he picked last season.

This time around he went 42 floors up, though, perhaps a sign of his intention to up the ante, take more risks and “close one chapter and start a new one.”

He did that by paying homage to London, “the city that made his dreams come true,” and by melding new and old ideas in a collection packed with attitude and confidence.

The embellished, body-hugging dresses were familiar, but there was also a wider offer of well-tailored blazers and mannish coats, embellished knits, denim jumpsuits and a heftier dose of accessories that fit right in with his signature evening dresses.

References to London were apparent throughout, from the prints featuring the city’s skyline to the 3-D crystal-embellished minidresses that were shaped like landmark buildings and could double as armor.

What stood out was how Koma was unafraid to play with bad taste, be it the extra-large crystal brooches on a cropped jacket, the corsets layered over T-shirts or the letters hanging off a high slit spelling out London.

It was all exaggerated and in-your-face, capturing the city’s wonderfully eccentric nature.

As his business, which just turned 10, gains steam and big retail partners, this bold outing couldn’t have been better timed.